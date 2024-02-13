Stephenson notched an assist in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Wild.

Stephenson has four points over three contests since the All-Star break. He reached the 20-assist mark for the season by setting up Mark Stone's tally midway through the third period. Stephenson also hit the 30-point mark on the play, and he's added 70 shots on net and a minus-4 rating through 49 appearances. His offense is down compared to the last couple of years, but he's been rebounding over the last month.