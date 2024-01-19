Stephenson notched a power-play assist in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Rangers.

Stephenson has warmed up lately with a goal and three helpers over his last three games. His helper Thursday was his first power-play point since Dec. 12. The 29-year-old is currently the Golden Knights' top-line center with Jack Eichel (knee) and William Karlsson (lower body) out of action. Stephenson is at 23 points, 51 shots on net and a minus-4 rating through 41 appearances, but his short-term outlook is good if he can stay in the top six.