Stephenson recorded a power-play assist and went minus-4 in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Islanders.

Stephenson extended his point streak to four games (one goal, six helpers), but he didn't fare as well on the defensive side of the ice. The 28-year-old forward has seven goals, 22 helpers, 10 power-play points, 55 shots on net, 41 hits and a plus-5 rating in 33 contests overall. Stephenson will continue to fill in at center on the top line with Jack Eichel (lower body) out of action.