Stephenson scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Coyotes.

Stephenson has three points over two games since the All-Star break. The 29-year-old center's goal Thursday held as the game-winner, his fourth such tally out of 10 markers this season. He's added 19 helpers, 70 shots on net and a minus-3 rating through 48 appearances. Stephenson has been steady lately in a top-six role, a spot he should maintain at least until Jack Eichel (knee) is cleared to return.