Stephenson scored a goal and added two hits in Wednesday's 6-4 win over the Oilers in Game 1.

Stephenson's third-period tally held up as the game-winner. After tallying just 16 times in the regular season, Stephenson already has five goals and four helpers through six playoff outings. He's added nine shots on net, 12 hits and a plus-3 rating while playing a key two-way role. The Golden Knights will hope leaning on their depth with players like Stephenson will make the difference in this second-round series against the high-scoring Oilers.