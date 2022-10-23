Stephenson scored a goal on three shots and logged four hits in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Head coach Bruce Cassidy mixed up his lines in the third period, with Stephenson moving onto the wing with Jack Eichel and Mark Stone. Those two forwards assisted on Stephenson's tally, which was his second in as many games. It's unclear if that'll be a move that sticks or if it was just in place as the Golden Knights tried to make a comeback in this contest. The 28-year-old has two goals, three assists, 10 shots on net, six hits and a plus-3 rating through six outings.