Stephenson scored a shorthanded goal in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Senators.

Stephenson's goal at 11:31 of the second period was also the game-winner. His offense has come to life recently with four goals and three assists over his last six games. The 29-year-old center had just a total of three helpers in November. He's up to 18 points (seven on the power play, two shorthanded) with 35 shots on net, 19 PIM and a minus-6 rating through 28 contests overall.