Stephenson scored twice Saturday in a 4-3 shootout loss to Ottawa.

Stephenson has picked up two goals and two assists during a modest four-game point streak. Still, he has taken a step back in 2023-24 following two straight 60-plus point seasons. Stephenson has 34 points through 54 games this campaign. Vegas needs more efforts like Saturday's contest from Stephenson due to the absences of Mark Stone (upper body) and Jack Eichel (knee). Stephenson should also be motivated for a second-half surge because he is eligible for unrestricted free agency in the summer.