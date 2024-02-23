Stephenson posted an assist, two shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Thursday's 7-3 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Stephenson had a few defensive miscues, but he was also able to pick up a helper for the second game in a row. The 29-year-old centered the third line Thursday after playing on the wing in recent contests. He's up to 32 points, 74 shots on net and a minus-9 rating through 53 outings overall while filling a variety of roles for the Golden Knights.