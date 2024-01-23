Stephenson scored a goal while adding an assist in Monday's 6-5 overtime loss against the Devils.

Stephenson finished with a plus-1 rating with five shots on goal and a blocked shot while winning eight of his 20 faceoff opportunities across 18:52 of ice time on 24 shifts. The veteran has two goals and seven points with a plus-6 rating during his current five-game point streak. He'll look to extend the streak as the road trip continues Tuesday against the Islanders.