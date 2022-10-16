Stephenson recorded an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Kraken.

Stephenson set up the second of Jonathan Marchessault's goals in the game. The 28-year-old Stephenson has put his playmaking on display early in 2022-23, with three assists in as many games to open the year. The forward has added five shots on net and an even plus-minus rating while filling a top-six role with power-play time.