Stephenson logged an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Sharks.

Stephenson is on a four-game point streak, during which he has a power-play goal and six helpers. He helped out on a Jack Eichel tally in this contest. Stephenson is cruising at a point-per-game pace on the top line, earning six tallies, 11 assists, 32 shots on net, 20 hits and a plus-9 rating through 17 outings.