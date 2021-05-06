Stephenson collected a goal on three shots in a 3-2 overtime win over the Wild on Wednesday.

Stephenson broke a scoreless deadlock 8:30 into the second period, hammering a one-timer to finish a 2-on-1 rush following a Minnesota turnover. The goal, Stephenson's 13th of the year, extended his career high in that category and gave him a three-game point streak since the start of May.