Stephenson scored a goal and dished an assist in Monday's 4-2 win over the Coyotes.

Stephenson set up Max Pacioretty late in the second period to get Vegas on the board. In the third, a Zach Whitecloud shot deflected off of Stephenson's back and into the net, counting as the latter's first goal of the year. The 26-year-old forward is up to three points in as many games -- centering Pacioretty and Mark Stone is doing well for his offense.