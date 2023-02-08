Stephenson scored a goal on two shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Predators.

Stephenson and linemates William Carrier and Phil Kessel each had a goal and an assist in the contest, leading the way in the win. Prior to Tuesday, Stephenson had gone 10 games without a goal while managing four helpers in that span. The 28-year-old is up to 12 tallies, 46 points, 76 shots on net and a plus-8 rating through 52 outings. Even from a third-line spot, he plays enough in all situations to be a helpful forward in fantasy.