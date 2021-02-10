Stephenson scored a goal and added an assist in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Ducks.

Stephenson went five-hole on Ducks goalie Ryan Miller to open the scoring in the first period. The 26-year-old forward also had the secondary helper on Zach Whitecloud's game-winner in the third period. Stephenson is up to seven points, a plus-6 rating and 12 shots on net through 10 appearances. He's produced multiple points three times.