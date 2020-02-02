Golden Knights' Chandler Stephenson: Opens scoring in road win
Stephenson scored the game-winning goal on his only shot Saturday in a 3-0 victory over the Predators.
Stephenson slipped behind the Nashville defense and beat goalie Pekka Rinne on a breakaway to open the scoring 5:14 into the second period. Stephenson has been a terrific in-season pickup for the Predators, tallying seven goals and 14 points in 25 games since being acquired from Washington. He's totaled a career-best 10 goals and 18 points in 49 games between the two teams.
