Stephenson scored a goal on two shots in Monday's 5-3 round-robin victory over the Stars.

Stephenson buried a snap shot from the high slot just 64 seconds in on Vegas' first shot of the game. Acquired during the regular season from Washington, the 26-year-old Stephenson collected eight goals and 22 points in 41 regular-season games for the Golden Knights. He's a role player with minimal fantasy upside.