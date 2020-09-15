Stephenson scored a goal in Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Stars in Game 5.
Stephenson opened the scoring at 8:14 of the first period, but the Golden Knights watched their lead slip away in the third period. It was the third tally of the postseason for the 26-year-old, who added a pair of assists and 35 hits in 20 outings.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Chandler Stephenson: Tickles twine Sunday•
-
Golden Knights' Chandler Stephenson: Adds helper•
-
Golden Knights' Chandler Stephenson: Opens scoring in wild win•
-
Golden Knights' Chandler Stephenson: Given clean bill of health•
-
Golden Knights' Chandler Stephenson: Game-time call versus Wild•
-
Golden Knights' Chandler Stephenson: Dealing with undisclosed injury•