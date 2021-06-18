Stephenson (upper body) will not suit up for Game 3 against Montreal on Friday, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Stephenson will miss a second straight game while dealing with an upper-body issue. The 27-year-old has six points and a plus-9 rating in 14 postseason appearances. Alex Tuch expects to fill in as the top-line center while Stephenson is out.

More News