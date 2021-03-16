Stephenson (undisclosed) will not be available for Monday's contest against the Sharks, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Stephenson has been on fire lately, racking up nine points and a plus-6 rating over the last eight games. It's unclear what the 26-year-old is dealing with, but he'll be questionable for Wednesday's game against San Jose.
