Stephenson scored a goal and added two power-play assists in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Ducks.

Stephenson has multiple points in two of Vegas' three games this season. He was involved in the team's first three goals Saturday, and the pair of assists accounted for his first power-play points of the year. The 29-year-old has two goals, three helpers, five shots on goal and a plus-2 rating while serving as the Golden Knights' second-line center.