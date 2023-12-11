Stephenson scored a power-play goal on two shots, added an assist and blocked three shots in Sunday's 5-4 shootout win over the Sharks.

Stephenson snapped a 20-game goal drought Saturday, and now he's found twine in consecutive games. He has four points over his last three outings on the heels of a six-game drought. Fantasy managers have likely been low on patience with Stephenson, who has come nowhere near the reliable 60-point pace he established over the last two campaigns. He's at 15 points, 30 shots on net, 17 PIM and a minus-5 rating through 25 appearances in 2023-24. A low shot rate isn't helping his cause much, but there's reason to be optimistic he can turn things around with his current warm stretch.