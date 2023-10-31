Stephenson notched an assist in Monday's 3-2 shootout win over the Canadiens.

Stephenson snapped a three-game slump with the helper. He had two multi-point efforts over the first three contests of the campaign, but he's been limited to three assists across seven games since. The 29-year-old's overall play is too important to be demoted in the Vegas lineup, but he needs to score to maintain fantasy interest. He's at eight points, 10 shots on net, five hits, four blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating.