Stephenson recorded a pair of assists, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Blues.

Stephenson set up Max Pacioretty for a goal at 7:25 of the third period. Less than five minutes later, Stephenson found Pacioretty with a pass that the latter relayed to Mark Stone for another tally. Stephenson has amassed seven goals, 11 helpers, a plus-13 rating and 29 shots on net while enjoying top-six usage for the Golden Knights.