Stephenson notched an assist and two hits in Saturday's 2-1 overtime win over the Wild.

Stephenson has gone five games without a goal, but he has four assists in that span. The center racked up 10 points over 14 outings in March as he gets back to a more effective level of offense late in the season. He's up to 46 points, 95 shots on net, 41 hits and a minus-9 rating through 70 contests overall.