Stephenson recorded an assist, two hits and two PIM in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Sharks.

Stephenson set up a Mark Stone tally in the third period. The helper extended Stephenson's point streak to four games -- he'd scored in the last three outings. The 28-year-old forward is finding success on the top line, and he's up to seven points, 16 shots on net, nine hits and a plus-5 rating through eight appearances.