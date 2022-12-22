Stephenson notched a pair of assists, including one while shorthanded, in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Coyotes.

Stephenson set up William Carrier at even strength and Mark Stone on a shorthanded tally, both in the third period. During a six-game point streak, Stephenson has two goals and eight assists. The 28-year-old leads the Golden Knights with 32 points through 35 contests this season, and he's added 56 shots on net, 41 hits, 22 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating. He's earned 10 of his points on the power play and three more while shorthanded.