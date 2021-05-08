Stephenson recorded an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blues.
Stephenson has collected a goal and three assists during a four-game point streak. The 27-year-old forward is up to 34 points, 79 shots, 40 hits and a plus-20 rating in 48 contests during a career year. Stephenson will continue to carry sneaky fantasy value as a top-line center -- his production hasn't dropped off much with Max Pacioretty (undisclosed) out for the last three games.
