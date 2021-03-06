Stephenson scored a goal on three shots in Friday's 5-4 overtime win over the Sharks.

Stephenson gave the Golden Knights a 2-0 lead with his tally at 7:03 of the first period. The 26-year-old forward is thriving on the top line, as he now has seven goals, 13 points, 25 shots on net and a plus-10 rating in 20 contests. Fantasy managers in need of a little extra scoring could consider Stephenson, although he's not likely to add too much else.