Stephenson logged an assist in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Flames.

Stephenson helped out on William Carrier's game-tying goal in the third period. Through seven games in February, Stephenson has a goal, four assists and a plus-4 rating. The 28-year-old's initial burst of offense after moving to the third line has faded, but he's still a solid fantasy option. For the season, he has 49 points, 87 shots on net, 61 hits, 40 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating through 58 contests.