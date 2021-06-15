Stephenson recorded an assist and two blocked shots in Monday's 4-1 win over the Canadiens in Game 1.

Stephenson was held without a point in six games versus the Avalanche in the second round. It didn't take him long to get on the scoresheet in the Stanley Cup Semifinals -- his faceoff win doubled as the secondary assist on Shea Theodore's opening tally. Stephenson is up to six helpers, 15 shots on net, 20 hits and a plus-9 rating through 14 playoff contests.