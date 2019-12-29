Golden Knights' Chandler Stephenson: Pots first career power-play tally
Stephenson scored a power-play goal in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Coyotes.
Just two seconds after a four-on-four turned into a man-advantage for Vegas, Stephenson beat Antti Raanta for the 3-1 goal. The 25-year-old has matched his 11-point output from last season, doing so in just 37 games this year. He's also earned his first two career power-play points since being traded from the Capitals.
