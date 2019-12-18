Stephenson scored a goal and added two PIM in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Wild.

Stephenson tied the game with his tally at 11:22 of the second period, finishing a sequence with passes from linemates Mark Stone and Max Pacioretty. Stephenson is on a four-game point streak (two goals, two helpers), and now has five points in eight games since joining the Golden Knights. He's accrued nine points and a plus-10 rating in 32 appearances overall this year, but his role in Vegas is larger than it ever was with the Capitals.