Stephenson scored a goal on three shots and added two hits in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Stars in Game 5.
Stephenson put the Golden Knights ahead 2-1 early in the second period, but that was the extent of their offense for the game. He's picked up two goals and two helpers over five games versus the Stars in the Western Conference Finals. Stephenson is up to 14 points, 23 shots, 22 hits, 18 PIM and a plus-1 rating through 16 playoff contests overall.
