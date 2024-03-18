Stephenson notched an assist in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Devils.
Stephenson set up William Karlsson's empty-net tally in the final minute of the game. Over his last 12 games, Stephenson's offense has returned -- he has four goals and seven assists in that span. The 29-year-old remains more of a pass-first player with just 18 shots during his warm stretch. For the season, he has 41 points, 89 shots and a minus-9 rating through 63 appearances.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Chandler Stephenson: Sets up equalizer•
-
Golden Knights' Chandler Stephenson: Puts up helper in win•
-
Golden Knights' Chandler Stephenson: Garners two points•
-
Golden Knights' Chandler Stephenson: Two points in Thursday's loss•
-
Golden Knights' Chandler Stephenson: Nets two goals in defeat•
-
Golden Knights' Chandler Stephenson: Notches helper Thursday•