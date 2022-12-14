Stephenson contributed four assists in Tuesday's 6-5 win against the Jets.
Two of Stephenson's four helpers were recorded on the power play. He's up to six goals and 27 points in 31 games this season, including eight power-play points. Stephenson has been doing well lately, contributing at least a point in five of his last seven games.
