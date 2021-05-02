Stephenson notched an assist and fired four shots on goal in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Coyotes.

Stephenson earned the secondary helper on Mark Stone's second-period tally. With 11 points in his last 12 games, Stephenson continues to find success in a top-line role. The 27-year-old forward has 31 points, 71 shots, 37 hits, a plus-21 rating and 27 PIM in 45 contests this year.