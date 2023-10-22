Stephenson notched an assist in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Blackhawks.

Stephenson has a helper in each of the last two games to keep his offense warm early in the season. The 29-year-old helped out on Mark Stone's third-period tally. Stephenson is up to two goals, five assists, seven shots on net, five hits and a plus-2 rating through six contests. He remains in a second-line role, though he's also on the top power-play unit for a Vegas team converting at a solid 27.3 percent rate with the man advantage.