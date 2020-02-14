Play

Stephenson posted an assist in Thursday's 6-5 overtime win over the Blues.

Stephenson had the secondary helper on Alex Tuch's game-tying goal at 15:20 of the third period. Through six games in February, Stephenson has two goals and three helpers. However, the 25-year-old has fallen out of the top-six with William Karlsson's return from a broken finger. Stephensons has 22 points in 54 contests this season, but offense may be harder to come by going forward, given his slightly reduced role.

