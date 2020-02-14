Golden Knights' Chandler Stephenson: Provides helper Thursday
Stephenson posted an assist in Thursday's 6-5 overtime win over the Blues.
Stephenson had the secondary helper on Alex Tuch's game-tying goal at 15:20 of the third period. Through six games in February, Stephenson has two goals and three helpers. However, the 25-year-old has fallen out of the top-six with William Karlsson's return from a broken finger. Stephensons has 22 points in 54 contests this season, but offense may be harder to come by going forward, given his slightly reduced role.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Chandler Stephenson: Converts on shorthanded breakaway•
-
Golden Knights' Chandler Stephenson: Opens scoring in road win•
-
Golden Knights' Chandler Stephenson: Adds helper in loss•
-
Golden Knights' Chandler Stephenson: Loving Vegas life•
-
Golden Knights' Chandler Stephenson: Pots first career power-play tally•
-
Golden Knights' Chandler Stephenson: Slides helper in loss•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.