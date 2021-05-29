Stephenson posted two assists and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 6-2 win over the Wild in Game 7.
Stephenson assisted on Max Pacioretty's game-winning goal in the second period. The 27-year-old Stephenson also helped out on a Zach Whitecloud tally. In the seven-game first-round series, Stephenson amassed five helpers, eight hots on net and a plus-5 rating in a top-line role. The return of Max Pacioretty (undisclosed) should boost the Golden Knights' offense throughout the lineup. Stephenson has centered Pacioretty and Mark Stone for much of the season.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Chandler Stephenson: Credited with power-play helper•
-
Golden Knights' Chandler Stephenson: Logs another assist•
-
Golden Knights' Chandler Stephenson: Helpers in consecutive games•
-
Golden Knights' Chandler Stephenson: Sets up power-play goal•
-
Golden Knights' Chandler Stephenson: Deposits shorthanded goal•
-
Golden Knights' Chandler Stephenson: Point streak up to four games•