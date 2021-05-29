Stephenson posted two assists and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 6-2 win over the Wild in Game 7.

Stephenson assisted on Max Pacioretty's game-winning goal in the second period. The 27-year-old Stephenson also helped out on a Zach Whitecloud tally. In the seven-game first-round series, Stephenson amassed five helpers, eight hots on net and a plus-5 rating in a top-line role. The return of Max Pacioretty (undisclosed) should boost the Golden Knights' offense throughout the lineup. Stephenson has centered Pacioretty and Mark Stone for much of the season.