Stephenson posted two assists and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 6-2 win over the Wild in Game 7.

Stephenson assisted on Max Pacioretty's game-winning goal in the second period. The 27-year-old Stephenson also helped out on a Zach Whitecloud tally. In the seven-game first-round series, Stephenson amassed five helpers, eight hots on net and a plus-5 rating in a top-line role. The return of Max Pacioretty (undisclosed) should boost the Golden Knights' offense throughout the lineup. Stephenson has centered Pacioretty and Mark Stone for much of the season.

More News