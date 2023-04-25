Stephenson notched two assists, two hits and a plus-3 rating in Monday's 4-2 win over the Jets in Game 4.

Stephenson set up Brett Howden's game-tying goal in the first period and also helped out on an Ivan Barbashev tally in the second. This was the third straight two-point game for Stephenson, who now has two goals and four helpers through playoff contests. Despite his third-line role at even strength, he remains a key part of the Golden Knights' offense.