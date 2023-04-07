Stephenson scored a goal on two shots, added two assists and went plus-2 in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Kings.

Stephenson's tally was the game-winner, and it came after he set up Phil Kessel and Ivan Barbashev for goals as the Golden Knights' new-look third line made an instant impact. The 28-year-old Stephenson has two goals and six helpers over his last five outings. He's at 15 goals, 63 points (one shy of his career high), 115 shots on net, 73 hits and a plus-11 rating through 78 appearances.