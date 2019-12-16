Golden Knights' Chandler Stephenson: Rare power-play point
Stephenson earned a power-play assist Sunday in a 6-3 win over the Canucks.
Stephenson has made a seamless transition from the Capitals to the Golden Knights, matching his season-long point total of four in 17 fewer games. Cody Glass (concussion) and Cody Eakin (head) being out of commission paved the way for the Vegas newcomer to hold down a middle-six role for the time being. Stephenson also received 1:05 on the power play in this one, so it'll be interesting to see whether that becomes a trend.
