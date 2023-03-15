Stephenson logged a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Flyers.

Stephenson earned his 40th assist of the season on Jonathan Marchessault's tally in the third period. With a goal and two helpers over his last four games, Stephenson's starting to get back on track for offense after a five-game slump. He's up to 53 points (14 on the power play), 97 shots on net, 69 hits, 47 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating through 68 outings.