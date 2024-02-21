Stephenson posted an assist and two PIM in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Predators.

Stephenson helped out on an Alex Pietrangelo tally in the first period. With five points over six games since the All-Star break, Stephenson has been steady on offense in a top-six role. The 29-year-old forward is up to 31 points, 72 shots on net, 32 hits, 28 blocked shots, 23 PIM and a minus-7 rating through 52 appearances. While it's a down year compared to his recent seasons, Stephenson is still worthy of a depth role in most fantasy formats.