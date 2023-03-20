Stephenson posted an assist in Sunday's 7-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Stephenson has a goal and three assists over his last six outings since he snapped a five-game drought. The 28-year-old forward has 13 tallies, 41 helpers, 98 shots on net, 70 hits and a plus-8 rating through 70 contests. He's still on the third line, but his play in all situations makes him a solid option in fantasy when he's producing points.