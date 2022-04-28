Stephenson picked up three assists in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Blackhawks.
Stephenson assisted on all three Vegas goals to extend his scoring streak to five games with four goals and three assists over that span. The 25-year-old forward has a career-best 64 points on the season with 21 goals and 43 assists in 78 games.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Chandler Stephenson: Adds another power-play goal•
-
Golden Knights' Chandler Stephenson: Earns first 20-goal season•
-
Golden Knights' Chandler Stephenson: Tallies on power play•
-
Golden Knights' Chandler Stephenson: Strikes late in loss•
-
Golden Knights' Chandler Stephenson: Provides pair of helpers•
-
Golden Knights' Chandler Stephenson: Stays warm with assist•