Stephenson notched an assist, five shots on goal and two blocked shots in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Flames.

Stephenson moved from center to left wing with Nicolas Roy returning to the lineup. It was Roy's goal that earned Stephenson a secondary assist, his fourth helper over the last seven games. The 28-year-old forward has 55 points, 104 shots on net, 70 hits, 50 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating through 72 appearances.