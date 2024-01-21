Stephenson posted an assist and five shots on goal in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Penguins.

Stephenson has a goal and four assists over his last four games. He helped out on Pavel Dorofeyev's game-tying goal in the third period Saturday. Stephenson has had his share of struggles this season, but he's bounced back well when the Golden Knights are in need of strong performances from their top healthy players. For the season, the 29-year-old is at 24 points, 56 shots on net, 23 hits, 23 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating through 42 contests.